Reliance Capital invites bids for stake sale; Netflix FY20 revenue doubles

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital has invited bids to sell stakes in its subsidiaries, including Reliance General Insurance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, so as to clear dues worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore; Flipkart-backed PhonePe's user base has crossed the 250 million-landmark; Netflix India's FY20 revenue rose two-fold, largely backed by Indian content and a low-cost mobile-only plan. Watch this and more on News Blast.

