Reliance Foundation boosts COVID operations; RBI revises CEO tenure

India will be the fastest-growing market for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) food and drink brands' advertising expenditure over the next three years, with ad spend rising 14 per cent per year, according to a report; The Pentagon is working on a war footing to begin delivery of essential medical supplies to India in the next few days, an official said, noting that prominent among these include oxygen-related equipment, rapid testing kits, and personal protective gear; The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Monday that it has extended fare capping on domestic flights till May 31;India's smartphone shipments grew by a robust 23 per cent in the first quarter of calendar year 2021 at over 38 million units. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

A month-long national lockdown can shave off 1-2% of GDP, claims report