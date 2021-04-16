RIL helps Maharashtra with oxygen ; Tokyo under 'quasi-emergency'

Cupertino giant Apple on Thursday, April 15, announced a first-of-its-kind carbon removal initiative called 'Restore Fund'; The Centre has given its nod to Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute to manufacture Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin; The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday announced fresh curbs, including weekend curfew, to tackle the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital; Delhi has left country's financial capital Mumbai, which at one point was the largest COVID-19 hotspot in the country, far behind in terms of daily coronavirus cases and is now the worst-affected city in the country. Watch this and more news on News Blast.