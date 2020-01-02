Reliance Jio's '2020 Happy New Year offer': check out recharge plans, prices

Telecom major Reliance Jio has announced a '2020 Happy New Year Offer' for its subscribers. Reliance Jio, under its New Year offer, is giving unlimited services for one year to its smartphone and JioPhone customers. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company had announced its new All-In-One plans earlier this month. This was in line with tariff hikes announced by other telcos in the country. The new plans came into effect from December 6. Watch the video for more.

