Reliance Retail warns against franchise scam; Walmart to bid for TikTok

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, has issued a warning against fraudulent websites seeking franchises in the name of its online portal, JioMart; Dell Technologies Inc on Thursday posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue and beat profit estimates on robust demand for its notebooks and software products for remote work and online learning; Walmart Inc said it was joining Microsoft in a bid for social media company TikTok's U.S. assets, revealing its plans hours after the video company's chief executive said he would step down. Watch this and more on News Blast.

