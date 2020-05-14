 Relief for taxpayers: ITR deadline, tax audit date extended : News Reel: Business Today
Relief for taxpayers: ITR deadline, tax audit date extended

May 14, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to revive the slumping economy during her press conference on Wednesday. Among a host of announcements, the Finance Minister, in a huge relief for taxpayers, said that the income tax returns due date will be extended to November 30. Tax audit date will also be extended to October 31. The minister announced that all pending refunds for charitable trusts and non-corporate businesses and professions, including proprietorship, partnership, LLP and co-operatives will be issued immediately. Watch the video for more.

