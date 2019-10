Renault launches new Triber: price and features revealed

Renault has launched its multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Triber, priced between Rs 4.95 to 6.49 lakh. The car has been offered in four different petrol variants, RXE, RXL, RXT, RXZ. It is a seven-seater vehicle with one litre, three cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission gear. Watch the video for more.