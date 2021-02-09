Rescue workers face challenges at NTPC's Tapovan Tunnel

Multiple agencies joined hands to rescue at least 30 workers trapped in a 250-metre tunnel at Tapovan, after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday. Rescue efforts are still on in the affected areas near Joshimath, with teams of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) coordinating to rescue people, who are feared to be trapped in a tunnel at the Tapovan-Vishnugad project. A total of 27 people have been rescued so far. Of these, 12 were saved from the smaller of the two tunnels at the Tapovan-Vishnugad project site and 15 from the Rishiganga site. Watch the video for more.

