Residents of a housing society in Mumbai's Kandivali area claim they were the victims of an elaborate "vaccination scam", in which they were given fake Covid-19 shots. Suspicions arose when none of the inoculated persons developed any post-jab symptoms. Watch what happened in the Hiranandani Housing Society.

Also Read: Covaxin doesn't contain 'newborn calf serum', says Bharat Biotech amid row