Retail at 93% of pre-COVID sales; Krugman on India's 'license raj'

After braving a rough year, Indian retail sector has managed to post sales at 93 per cent of pre-COVID levels; The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slapped a monetary penalty of Rs 2 crore on State Bank of India (SBI) for deficiencies in regulatory compliance; Nobel laureate Paul Krugman said that India should not go back to the "licence raj" regime, adding that the country should have a deliberate policy to foster industries. Watch this and more on News Blast.

