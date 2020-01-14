Retail inflation touches record high due to spike in food prices

The consumer price index (CPI) continued to breach the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) medium-term target of 4 per cent for third consecutive month in December 2019 at 7.35 per cent, which is highest since July 2014. The spike in retail inflation is attributed to high food prices. This also marks a spike in inflation from November when the retail inflation was 5.54 per cent. Watch the video for more.

