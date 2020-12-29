 Retailers optimistic about 85% revival; Tesla to start operations, says Gadkari : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Retailers optimistic about 85% revival; Tesla to start operations, says Gadkari

BusinessToday.In | December 29, 2020

Indian retailers across electronics, fashion, and grocery sectors are optimistic about realising around 85 per cent of pre-pandemic level in terms of business over the course of the next six months; The Government of India on Monday lifted the ban on the exports of onions of all varieties, starting January 1 next year; Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and the Minister of MSMEs Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the Elon Musk-owned clean energy and electric vehicle company - Tesla is expected to "start operations" in India early next year. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Centre proposes to make dual front airbags mandatory for new cars from April 1



    More from this section
    01:41
    Inside the first-ever fully-automated driverless metro on the Magenta line
    04:52
    PM Modi flags off India's first driverless train in Delhi
    01:27
    As Ratan Tata turns 83, a look at his remarkable achievements
    03:40
    Does direct stock investment worry you? Safer ways to invest in US equities
    02:42
    India begins dry run for vaccination; WHO Chief warns of more pandemics
    19:15
    Ten lessons to take away from the unprecedented year of 2020
    02:27
    China suspends UK flights; Auto industry to see stronger growth
    02:16
    Delhi ready to deliver vaccine, says CM; AIIMS invites volunteers for trials
    02:37
    Moderna claims its vaccine is effective against new strain of coronavirus
    03:08
    Democracy is present in your imagination, not in reality: Rahul Gandhi
    03:07
    Infosys is fastest wealth creator; Apple aims car production by 2024
    03:44
    New, more infectious COVID-19 strain from South Africa found in UK
    06:19
    Coronavirus: Delhi airport prepares for vaccine storage
    03:19
    Pollution deaths in India at 1.67 mn; YES BANK teams up with Salesforce
    02:21
    Srinagar's Dal lake gets first floating ambulance service for residents
    03:02
    First COVID-19 vaccine shipment to land in India next week
    03:25
    Mutation-beating vaccine possible in six weeks: Pfizer-BioNTech
    02:23
    iPhone 12 emerges as world's best-selling 5G device; UK flights suspended
    01:21
    Joe Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine on live television
    04:52
    Protesting farmers start relay hunger strike, threaten to block NH9
    02:55
    Apple puts Wistron on probation; Health ministry discusses new virus strain
    03:13
    London under lockdown due to alarm over new COVID variant
    01:02
    US nurse faints after Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot
    22:05
    PM lauds Ratan Tata, says group played key role in India's development
    02:48
    PM lashes out at the Opposition ; Food industry to re-employ 1 million people
    03:08
    Govt to spend Rs 10,000 cr to vaccinate 30 cr Indians on priority
    02:50
    Delhi starts vaccination training; Tata Motors to buy Marcopolo's stake
    03:23
    Farmers' protests take a toll on businesses as goods remain in factories
    56:53
    Voices from India Inc react to the farmers' protests, govt's proposals
    03:09
    Bitcoin crosses $20k mark; COVID slows auto sector recovery
    02:37
    Agitating farmers brave the winter chill as protests continue
    01:39
    Senior citizens to get a massive concession on Air India ticket fare
    02:34
    Infosys has reinvented itself: Nilekani; WHO on affordable vaccines
    03:17
    Farmers' protest halts work in 1,800 factories, daily losses pegged at Rs 3500 cr
    01:25
    New fast-spreading variant of coronavirus found in London, WHO confirms it
    04:48
    Why contract farming should be a choice and not thrust on farmers
    02:23
    Rel accuses Airtel, Voda Idea of 'unethical campaign'; Nokia enters laptop segment
    04:29
    Labs making money by issuing fake Covid tests reports, exposed
    01:34
    Apple launches investigation into vandalism at Wistron's iphone facility
    03:09
    Banerjee on remedy for India's bad debt; Covaxin safe for use, says Illa