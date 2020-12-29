Retailers optimistic about 85% revival; Tesla to start operations, says Gadkari

Indian retailers across electronics, fashion, and grocery sectors are optimistic about realising around 85 per cent of pre-pandemic level in terms of business over the course of the next six months; The Government of India on Monday lifted the ban on the exports of onions of all varieties, starting January 1 next year; Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and the Minister of MSMEs Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the Elon Musk-owned clean energy and electric vehicle company - Tesla is expected to "start operations" in India early next year. Watch this and more on News Blast.

