Ridership low as Mumbai metro resumes operations after 7 months

Mumbai Metro resumed its operations today, after a break of 7 months due to the coronavirus outbreak, the only operational line being Versova and Ghatkopar. Various changes have been put in place in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and in accordance with the government's Unlock 5.0 guidelines. The metro doors will remain open for a minute at all stations. The trains will be sanitised after every round trip and deep sanitisation will be carried out during non-revenue hours. Watch the video for more.

