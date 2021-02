Rihanna's tweet on farmer protests in India saying 'Why are we not talking about this' along with a link to a CNN news report has triggered support from global personalities on the issue. A couple of hours after Rihanna's tweet, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg also posted the same news report expressing solidarity with farmers. Meena Haris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, also tweeted expressing solidarity with the farmers. Watch the video for more details.