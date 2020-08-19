RIL acquires majority stake in Netmeds; Chandra is chairman emeritus of ZEE

Reliance Industries' retail arm, Reliance Retail, has acquired a majority stake in Vitalic Health and subsidiaries, collectively known as Netmeds for Rs 620 crore; Serum Institute of India (SII) that is producing the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will start trials in India across selected research centres this week; Subhash Chandra, founder of broadcasting company Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), has stepped down as the non-executive director of the company with immediate effect. Watch this and more on News Blast.

