RIL becomes net-debt free; WHO to decide who'd receive vaccine first

Reliance Industries Limited has become a net debt-free company months before its target after raising over Rs 1,68,818 crore in just 58 days via a rights issue and by roping in global tech investors to buy minority stake in Jio Platforms Limited; The Centre is planning to hike import duties and impose stricter trade barriers on certain products from China and other countries; The World Health Organization hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. Watch this and more on News Blast.



