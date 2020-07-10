RIL-BP launch joint venture 'Jio-bp'; US bans PIA flights

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and UK's energy major BP plc on Thursday announced the launch of Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), a fuel and mobility joint venture; The World Health Organisation (WHO) and its alliance partners including the vaccine alliance, Gavi, said the goal is to create 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses by 2021; The U.S. Department of Transportation said it has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications. Watch this and more on News Blast.

