 RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani gears up to fight coronavirus : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani gears up to fight coronavirus

March 18, 2020
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of India's largest firm Reliance Industries has been chairing a meeting every second or third day to take stock of the impact of coronavirus on his employees and business. The company's business has been affected by coronavirus outbreak and has lost Rs 4.4 lakh crore market value over the last three and a half months, a fall of 44 per cent since it crossed the market capitalisation of Rs 10 lakh crore in November last year. Major precautions have been taken at Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai and its refining and petchem complex in Jamnagar. The production unit in Patalganga and the retail outlets are also following standard sanitation and hygiene processes. Watch the video for more.



