RIL consolidates businesses; Govt estimates LIC's valuation

Reliance Industries has announced a consolidation of its media and distribution businesses into a single entity, Network18. Under the Scheme of Arrangement, TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable & Datacom and Den Networks will be merged into Network18 Media & Investments; The government seems to have estimated the valuation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) at around Rs 13-15 lakh crore. Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian, indicated that the government may easily mobilise Rs 90,000 crore by divesting 6-7 per cent stake in the state-owned insurance giant; Prices of paracetamol that is commonly used as an analgesic have gone up by 40 per cent due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. This and more news on News Blast.







