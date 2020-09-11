RIL hits $200bn market cap; Govt to assess interest waiver for bank borrowers

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Thursday became the first Indian company to hit a market capitalisation of $200 billion, helped by a strong rally in its share price; The Ministry of Finance has formed a three-member expert committee to assist the government in assessment of providing relief to bank borrowers in these tough times; Singapore Airlines Ltd said t would cut 4,300 positions, or around 20% of its staff, due to the debilitating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

