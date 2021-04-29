 RIL to set up 1,000-bed hospital; Jio, Byju's make it to TIME Magazine list : News Reel: Business Today
BusinessToday.In | April 29, 2021

Serum Institute of India has decided to reduce the price of its coronavirus vaccine Covishield to Rs 300 from the earlier rate of Rs 400; Within three hours of commencement of registration for 18-44 years age group, more than 80 lakh people registered themselves on the CoWin portal for COVID-19 vaccination; Credit rating agency S&P Global said on Wednesday the second wave of COVID-19 infections in India could impede the country's economic recovery and expose other nations to further waves of outbreaks. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

