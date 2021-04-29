RIL to set up 1,000-bed hospital; Jio, Byju's make it to TIME Magazine list

Serum Institute of India has decided to reduce the price of its coronavirus vaccine Covishield to Rs 300 from the earlier rate of Rs 400; Within three hours of commencement of registration for 18-44 years age group, more than 80 lakh people registered themselves on the CoWin portal for COVID-19 vaccination; Credit rating agency S&P Global said on Wednesday the second wave of COVID-19 infections in India could impede the country's economic recovery and expose other nations to further waves of outbreaks. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

