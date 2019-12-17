India should focus on structural, labour reforms: Gita Gopinath

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has ended state-owned Indian Oil Corporation's 10-year reign as India's largest company to top Fortune India 500 list. RIL is the first privately-held company to become the largest corporation in India in 10 years, said Fortune India. Global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Monday lowered India's gross domestic product growth projection for the fiscal year 2019-20 to 4.9 per cent from 5.8 per cent, citing weak household consumption. With economic growth slowing to a six-year low, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath says the government should undertake structural reforms such as bank clean-up and labour reforms to address the slowdown in domestic demand and more news on News Blast.