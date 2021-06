Domestic air traffic down 67% in May, reaches June-July 2020 levels; Apple to shift to 3-day work weeks from September; Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries working on cheaper COVID-19 drug, affordable test kits; By 2025, there'll be more internet users in rural India than urban areas, says a report. This and more news on News Blast.

