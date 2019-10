Rishad Premji to head Wipro, PM Modi reconstitutes NITI Aayog

Govt plans to order Uber, Ola to convert 40% of their cars to electric by April 2026, Wipro announces change of guard as Rishad Premji appointed new Executive Chairman, PM Modi reconstitutes NITI Aayog, Google buys data analytics firm Looker and other news on News Blast.