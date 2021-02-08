Rishi Ganga Hydro project damaged, many labourers still trapped in tunnels

Two power projects, NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project were extensively damaged yesterday due to glacier break in Uttarakhand with scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the water came rushing in. Later in the day, 16 men were rescued safely by ITBP personnel from a tunnel near the Tapovan dam.The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) said there was no danger of floods in downstream areas as the water level had been contained. CM Rawat announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of those killed in the tragedy. The Rishi Ganga project was started in 2011 but was damaged for the first time in 2016. Watch the video for more details.