 Rishi Ganga Hydro project damaged, many labourers still trapped in tunnels : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Rishi Ganga Hydro project damaged, many labourers still trapped in tunnels

BusinessToday.In | February 8, 2021

Two power projects, NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project were extensively damaged yesterday due to glacier break in Uttarakhand with scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the water came rushing in. Later in the day, 16 men were rescued safely by ITBP personnel from a tunnel near the Tapovan dam.The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) said there was no danger of floods in downstream areas as the water level had been contained. CM Rawat announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of those killed in the tragedy. The Rishi Ganga project was started in 2011 but was damaged for the first time in 2016. Watch the video for more details.



    More from this section
    03:54
    Chamoli ground report: Rescue operation on in Tapovan tunnel
    05:58
    Foreign Destructive Ideology is new FDI: PM Modi
    02:43
    Adani Group completes acquisition of MIAL; Updates on glacier tragedy
    03:45
    Glacier breaks in Joshimath in Chamoli district causing massive destruction
    02:13
    RBI predicts 26% growth; Zomato to get street food online
    02:47
    Biden says 'America is back', can face competitors like China
    02:48
    BigBasket's revenue jumps 36%; US reacts to new farm bills
    02:08
    Pfizer vaccine withdraws application for emergency use in India
    02:25
    Internet ban hits locals' livelihood at Singhu border
    03:20
    Greta Thunberg shares 'toolkit' to support farmers' protest
    02:34
    US welcomes India's agri reforms, advocates farmer-Centre dialogue
    02:40
    Hero MotoCorp distributes Harley Davidson bikes; Moody's on Budget 2021
    03:57
    Farmers' Protest: Locals say houses damaged, daily routine disrupted
    03:41
    Indian govt pulls up Twitter over 'farmer genocide' hashtag
    02:34
    Sputnik V delivers 91.6% efficacy; Jack Ma delisted from business leaders list
    02:57
    Rihanna's tweet on Indian farmers protest spurs global support
    03:55
    Farmers announce a 3-hour 'chakka jam' on highways on February 6
    04:13
    Opposition objects to no discussion on farm laws, stages a walkout
    02:33
    India Inc welcomes tax relief; Oxford vaccine volunteers given wrong dose
    05:06
    What makes India's Tejas LCA better than foreign equivalents?
    04:36
    Healthcare gets priority in budget after COVID-19 exposes lapses in sector
    01:59
    Budget 2021: No new taxes, no COVID cess ensure stability in system
    108:58
    FM presents budget: Has Budget 2021 met expectations of Indians?
    03:04
    FM Sitharaman shares indirect tax proposals including a smoother GST system
    05:32
    Experts laud the reform-oriented, infra-focused budget
    02:42
    Direct taxes remain unchanged but there's relief for seniors
    03:32
    FM announces Rs 25,000 cr for highways in West Bengal
    02:22
    FM talks of hope, cites cricket, quotes Tagore in Budget speech
    01:56
    Budget 2021: What the common man expects from FM
    01:53
    Healthcare gets big boost in budget, outlay increased by 137%
    05:24
    Budget should be growth-oriented and not revenue-oriented, say experts
    01:39
    Budget 2021: Can this budget boost consumers' confidence?
    05:39
    Job losses, MSMEs hit: What Indian economy suffered in 2020
    04:43
    Budget 2021-22: What's working, what's not for India's economy
    03:34
    Budget 2021: Why India can't borrow more
    02:06
    Infra revival key to economic recovery; Bitcoin jumps 14%
    25:54
    Industry experts on how budget can help economy get back on track
    25:15
    Budget 2021: What should FM's top agenda be this time?
    77:26
    Eco Survey predicts real GDP growth at 11% in FY22
    29:08
    We are at a very early stage of Artificial Intelligence: Pichai at WEF