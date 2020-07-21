Rs 13 lakh per day! Jhunjhunwala's earnings from this stock in three months

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 13.66 lakh per day for 69 trading sessions or Rs 9.43 crore in over three months from this stock from March 23 this year. On July 3, the stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 61.45, valuing the stake of Jhunjhunwala couple at Rs 12.27 crore, which amounted to a profit of Rs 9.43 crore. The share price of the stock gained over 4 times or 331.22% in mere three months. Watch the video for more.

