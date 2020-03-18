Rs 2,000 cr missing from CCD accounts; RIL deals with coronavirus

A probe into debt-laden Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) is likely to reveal that at least Rs 2,000 crore ($270 million) is missing from the company's accounts, according to a Bloomberg report; RIL's business has been affected by coronavirus outbreak as well as the crash in crude price. The company has lost Rs 4.4 lakh crore market value over the last three and a half months. But Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is taking several measures to counter the effects of the virus on RIL; All the restrictions imposed on the troubled Yes Bank will be lifted at 6 pm today. Customers will be able to access full banking services from March 19. All ATMs are fully stocked and there is no need for panic withdrawals say, officials. Watch this and more on News Blast.

