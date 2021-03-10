Rs 9,934 cr for health, COVID vaccines free in govt hospitals in Delhi

COVID-19 vaccines will be available free of cost to the people of Delhi in government facilities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday as he presented the UT's seventh budget. Vaccination is currently underway in Delhi at 192 hospitals, including 56 run by the Delhi government, for people aged 60 years and above and those in the age group of 45-59 years having comorbidities. The Delhi government allocated Rs 9,934 crore, which amounts to 14 per cent of the total outlay, for the health sector, including Rs 50 crore for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Watch the video for more.

