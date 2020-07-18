Rural India bounces back; I-T dept refunds Rs 71,229 crore

The income tax department has issued refunds worth Rs 71,229 crore to more than 21.24 lakh taxpayers during the last 3 months in a bid to ease the COVID-19 stress from taxpayers; FMCG consumption is almost back to pre-COVID levels, according to Nielsen's latest edition of 'COVID-19 Consumer Evolving Trends' report; Global coronavirus infections passed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time there has been a surge of 1 million cases in under 100 hours. Watch this and more on News Blast.

