Russia develops first COVID-19 vaccine within two months of human trials

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a coronavirus vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess. Speaking at a government meeting on the state television, Putin said the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, is safe and that it had even been administered to one of his daughters. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Can gargling lower spread of coronavirus? Here's what scientists say