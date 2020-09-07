Russia to roll out Sputnik V for civilians; Delhi Metro resumes services

While most countries are in different stages of trials with regard to their potential COVID-19 vaccine candidates, Russia is all set to roll out its newly developed vaccine Sputnik V for civilian use this week; Delhi Metro has resumed services in three stages from Sept. 7 after a hiatus of over five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but stations in containment zones would remain closed; Banks may restructure loans of more than Rs 10 lakh crore largely attributed to 5-6 critical sectors, including aviation, commercial real estate and hospitality, that have been severely hit by the COVID-19 outbreak Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea share rises 10% after board clears plan to raise Rs 25,000 crore