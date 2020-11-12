Russian COVID vaccine 92% effective; Signs of revival in auto sector

The central government has issued a notification, bringing digital news platforms, OTT platforms, and content providers under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; ByteDance-owned TikTok is working on a comeback strategy for India, and has even shortlisted partner firms for legal, policy and advocacy, and communications functions; Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the country is moving from "tax terrorism to tax transparency", thanks to the approach of reform, perform and transform. Watch this and more news on News Blast.