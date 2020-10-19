Schools reopen in UP, Punjab and Sikkim with strict COVID-19 guidelines

Schools in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim have reopened after 6-7 months. In Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, students of classes 9 to 12 are allowed to attend school with parental consent. The classes will be held in shifts, and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises will have to be followed. However, the online classes will continue, and no student will be forced to come to school. Watch the video for more.

