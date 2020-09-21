Schools reopen partially, Taj Mahal, Agra Fort open with restrictions

As per the provisions of Unlock 4 announced by the union government, schools started reopening from Monday onwards in Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh on a purely voluntary basis. While 50 per cent of the parents whose children are studying in various government schools have given their consent to send their kids back to the school, only 25 per cent of the parents whose children are studying in private schools are in favour of opening of schools. Also, Taj Mahal reopened with a restricted entry to 5000 tourists per day, with every visitor required to wear a face mask and face shield. Watch the video for more.

