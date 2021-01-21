 SEBI approves Reliance-Future deal; Biden vows to end 'uncivil war' : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
SEBI approves Reliance-Future deal; Biden vows to end 'uncivil war'

BusinessToday.In | January 21, 2021

Market regulator SEBI gave a go-ahead on Wednesday to Future Group's scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to Reliance; The World Economic Forum (WEF) has warned that infectious diseases, environmental risks, and economic troubles including livelihood and debt crises stand as the highest risks for the next ten years; Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday, vowing to end the 'uncivil war' in a deeply divided country reeling from a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Economic recovery in FY22 to be V (vaccine)-shaped: RBI



