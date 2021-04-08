SEBI fines Ambani brothers; COVID vaccination drives at workplaces

New COVID-19 strains are suspected in Maharashtra as "some patients are showing behaviours other than routine ones," said state Health Minister Rajesh Top; A major fire broke out on Wednesday at an oil refinery run by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in the eastern city of Minatitlan by the Gulf of Mexico, though there were no immediate reports of fatalities, Mexican media and authorities said; IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said that after the worst global recession since the Second World War, the recovery is underway. Watch this and more news on News Blast.