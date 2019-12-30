Second Tejas train to launch soon, Finance Ministry ropes in CBI

The second privately operated IRCTC's premium Tejas train, which will ply between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, will be launched on January 17; The Finance Ministry has roped in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to allay the concerns of the banking industry about investigating agencies impacting the bonafide decisions taken by the banks; India's tourism industry has been hit by a wave of violent anti-government protests against a new citizenship law that have rocked several cities this month, with at least seven countries issuing travel warnings. This and more news on News Blast.



