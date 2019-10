Sensex, Nifty close higher; Kotak Mahindra, NTPC top losers

Ruchit Jain, Technical Analyst at Angel Broking, takes viewers through all the market action today. The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex, Nifty, ended higher in choppy trade on Tuesday, helped by steady buying across banking and pharma space. The market made a strong recovery in the final hour of trade led by rally in index heavyweights such as Sun Pharma, SBI, Tata Motors, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank.