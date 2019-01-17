Sensex rises 52 points, Nifty closes above 10,900; YES Bank top loser

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst, Technicals and Derivatives at Angel Broking, takes viewers through all the market action today. The Sensex and Nifty opened higher in trade today led by gains in consumer durables and auto stocks. While the Sensex rose nearly 130 points to 36,450 with 28 components in the green, Nifty gained 34 pts to 10,924. M&M (1.56%), Reliance Industries (1.14%) and HDFC (1.02%) were the top Sensex gainers.

