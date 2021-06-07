Serious shortage of healthcare professionals in rural India amid 2nd wave

The pandemic has exposed the healthcare system in rural India, where the crisis of COVID-19 is largely a silent one. In May, six districts in rural India accounted for over 52 per cent of deaths due to COVID and 53 per cent of all new cases of infection. "While the abysmal state of preparedness in urban India has been in the limelight, a more distressing scenario is emerging from the rural hinterland," says a new statistical report released by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). As per the report, the community health centres in rural India need 76 per cent more doctors, 56 per cent more radiographers and 35 per cent more lab technicians, underscoring the serious shortage of healthcare professionals in primary healthcare setups. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Centre to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to states for 18+ age group from June 21: PM Modi