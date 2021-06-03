Serum Institute seeks nod to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine in India

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the country, government sources said on Thursday. Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which is marketing Sputnik V globally, has already signed agreements with six leading Indian manufacturers including Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma and Virchow Biotech. The vaccine is currently being manufactured in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The SII has also sought approval for test analysis and examination. Once permitted, the company will need to conduct clinical trials. Watch the video for more.

