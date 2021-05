The Odisha government has so far evacuated 3.54 lakh people in seven districts of the state to safer locations. Severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' made landfall near Dhamra Port in Odisha's Bhadrak district earlier today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the cyclonic storm Yaas was going to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next few hours. Watch the video for more details.