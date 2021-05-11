'Share vaccine formula with firms', Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference talks about the prevailing crisis of vaccine shortage in the country. Kejriwal highlighted how vaccine shortage is the biggest challenge people are dealing with at this moment. Some states couldn't even begin with the vaccination process due to unavailability of sufficient vaccines. Given that there are currently only two vaccine manufacturers, Kejriwal urged the Centre to ramp up vaccine production on a war footing and suggested that more firms must make vaccines for the country. Watch the video for more details.

