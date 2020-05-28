Shopping malls prepare to re-open in Karnataka after lockdown

The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) on Tuesday met Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and submitted a memorandum seeking directions for the immediate opening of shopping centres and malls in the state. The association claimed that they would ensure crowd control and provide a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms. Karnataka includes a total of 82 malls, with a total footprint of over 200 lakh square feet of built-up area, which is the largest in South India. Watch the video for more.



