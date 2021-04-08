SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on COVID vaccine efficacy against virus mutations

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said that the effectiveness of the Covishield vaccine rises to as much as 90 per cent if the two shots are separated by about 2.5-3 months. Speaking to India Today, Poonawalla added that no COVID-19 vaccine is preventing more than 20-30 per cent of recipients from getting the disease. He said that the vaccine acts as a shield, which prevents anyone from going to the hospital and the same applies to different virus mutations. He also said that immunity kicks in one month after taking the first dose of the Covishield vaccine. Watch the video for more.Watch More | Is Covishield safe for people with low immunity? CEO of SII replies