 Singh on $5 trillion economy; Uday Kotak to sell 4% stake : News Reel: Business Today
Singh on $5 trillion economy; Uday Kotak to sell 4% stake

February 20, 2020

Former PM Manmohan Singh has said the Modi government doesn't acknowledge the word "slowdown" and warned of real dangers if corrective action was not taken on time. He also cited the former Planning Commission's observations to state that achieving the $5 trillion economy by 2024-25 was just "wishful thinking"; Kotak Mahindra Bank said on Wednesday that it has received Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) final approval for the dilution of promoters' shareholding in the bank. Promoter Uday Kotak will sell 4 per cent of his stake over the next six months; India is expected to be a preferred market for sourcing of apparel products for buyers from the US, UK Europe and Canada as trade with China had been affected due to the novel coronavirus epidemic, Apparel Export Promotion Council Chairman A.Shakivel said. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

