Sisodia demands vaccination for class 12 students before Board exam

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Sunday attended the virtual meeting organised by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to come to a final decision regarding the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021. Sisodia also interacted with school principals and students to get feedback and an insight into the demand of the people. After the meeting, he took to Twitter and demanded the Central government to vaccinate all the students before the exam. The meeting was headed by the Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and included all the state education ministers. Watch the video for more.

