Twenty four Italian nationals and 3 Indians have been quarantined at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla. Sixteen Italian nationals and one Indian have tested positive for coronavirus. The Indians in the group were the guide,helper and bus driver. They were a part of the same group as the Italian tourist who had tested positive earlier. This is the quarantine facility where they are currently housed.

Also watch: Coronavirus: Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre of diverting attention