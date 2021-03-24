Slight deceleration in recovery momentum: Axis Bank, CEO

Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO, Axis Bank, in conversation with Business Today's Anand Adhikari discusses India's economic recovery post COVID . Going by all the trends and various high frequency indicators in January and early signs in February , there appears slight deceleration in recovery momentum, he said. While the CEO is optimistic about India's economic growth momentum, he is also cautious about the second wave of coronavirus which has led to partial lockdowns in various places. This dampens the momentum in economic recovery, he added . Watch the video as Amitabh Chaudhry talks more about why we are more confident about the growth prospects today than we were before.

