Smartphone shipments fall due to coronavirus-induced lockdown

Smartphone shipments have seen a drastic fall in the April-June period due to the coronavirus lockdown. Phone shipments fell 48 per cent on year, as mentioned in a report by Canalys. Around 17.3 million smartphones were shipped in the quarter, as compared to 33 million in the previous year. Apple was the least impacted among the top 10 players, while Samsung was the most affected, stated the report. Watch the video for more.

